Dollar General Corporation (DG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) has decreased by -1.42 when compared to last closing price of 218.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/27/23 that Analysis: At Dollar General, a Record of Overcharging

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is above average at 20.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is $239.52, which is $26.64 above the current market price. The public float for DG is 217.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DG on May 17, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

DG’s Market Performance

The stock of Dollar General Corporation (DG) has seen a -2.57% decrease in the past week, with a 0.67% rise in the past month, and a -7.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for DG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for DG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $250 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Accumulate” to DG, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

DG Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.87. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from McGuire Timothy I, who purchase 3,550 shares at the price of $202.00 back on Mar 24. After this action, McGuire Timothy I now owns 11,104 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $717,088 using the latest closing price.

BRYANT WARREN F, the Director of Dollar General Corporation, sale 1,951 shares at $243.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that BRYANT WARREN F is holding 38,269 shares at $475,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dollar General Corporation (DG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.