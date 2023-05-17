Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG): A Technical Analysis

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is $173.55, which is $49.1 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 175.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FANG on May 17, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 128.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

FANG’s Market Performance

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has seen a -6.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.63% decline in the past month and a -15.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for FANG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.06% for FANG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $177 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $181. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

FANG Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.84. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw -7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,012 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 23,623 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $275,562 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 61,334 shares at $960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.