Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has plunged by -2.37 when compared to previous closing price of 42.67, but the company has seen a -1.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DQ is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DQ is $57.08, which is $17.43 above the current price. The public float for DQ is 67.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on May 17, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stock saw a decrease of -1.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for DQ stock, with a simple moving average of -17.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

DQ Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.59. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 7.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.