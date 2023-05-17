CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is above average at 29.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CubeSmart (CUBE) is $51.80, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for CUBE is 223.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUBE on May 17, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CUBE) stock’s latest price update

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.27 in comparison to its previous close of 45.84, however, the company has experienced a -1.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen a -1.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.98% decline in the past month and a -0.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for CUBE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for CUBE’s stock, with a 3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $52 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBE, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

CUBE Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.53. In addition, CubeSmart saw 12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARTIN TIMOTHY M, who sale 42,537 shares at the price of $45.87 back on May 05. After this action, MARTIN TIMOTHY M now owns 278,631 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $1,951,083 using the latest closing price.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the CEO of CubeSmart, sale 19,000 shares at $48.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that MARR CHRISTOPHER P is holding 480,960 shares at $918,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 110.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.40. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CubeSmart (CUBE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.