Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has gone down by -0.23% for the week, with a -9.24% drop in the past month and a -8.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.95% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for CTVA stock, with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Right Now?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CTVA is at 0.81.

The public float for CTVA is 709.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume for CTVA on May 17, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) has plunged by -1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 57.90, but the company has seen a -0.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Corteva CEO Chuck Magro Bought Up Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTVA, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

CTVA Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.36. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Magro Charles V., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $60.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Magro Charles V. now owns 126,095 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $2,425,480 using the latest closing price.

Grimm Audrey, the of Corteva Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $62.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Grimm Audrey is holding 7,511 shares at $627,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.