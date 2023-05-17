Constellium SE (CSTM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.65 in comparison to its previous close of 15.45, however, the company has experienced a 1.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is 14.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSTM is 2.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Constellium SE (CSTM) is $18.43, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for CSTM is 142.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On May 17, 2023, CSTM’s average trading volume was 982.78K shares.

CSTM’s Market Performance

CSTM stock saw an increase of 1.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.30% and a quarterly increase of 7.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Constellium SE (CSTM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.36% for CSTM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSTM reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for CSTM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CSTM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

CSTM Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.60. In addition, Constellium SE saw 29.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.04. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 281.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Constellium SE (CSTM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.