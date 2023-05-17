Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has decreased by -2.01 when compared to last closing price of 98.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 20.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ED is 0.37.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for ED is 345.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On May 17, 2023, ED’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

ED’s stock has seen a -2.30% decrease for the week, with a -1.40% drop in the past month and a 5.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for Consolidated Edison Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.44% for ED’s stock, with a 2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $104 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ED, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

ED Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.86. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 24 shares at the price of $98.47 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 19,496 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.

HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 24 shares at $98.47 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,261 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.