CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) Stock Faces 2.94% Weekly Volatility

The stock of CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) has gone up by 2.50% for the week, with a -2.51% drop in the past month and a 7.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for CMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for CMPO’s stock, with a 23.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) is above average at 9.97x,

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for CMPO is 8.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 39.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMPO on May 17, 2023 was 201.90K shares.

CMPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) has surged by 2.07 when compared to previous closing price of 7.24, but the company has seen a 2.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CMPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $15 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CMPO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CMPO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

CMPO Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPO rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, CompoSecure Inc. saw 50.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPO starting from Doll Dixon R Jr., who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Mar 02. After this action, Doll Dixon R Jr. now owns 15,100 shares of CompoSecure Inc., valued at $98,259 using the latest closing price.

Roman DBDR Tech Sponsor LLC, the Director of CompoSecure Inc., sale 766,428 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Roman DBDR Tech Sponsor LLC is holding 315,333 shares at $4,790,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.