Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is above average at 18.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCEP is 289.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCEP on May 17, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has surge by 0.86relation to previous closing price of 66.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CCEP’s Market Performance

CCEP’s stock has risen by 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.91% and a quarterly rise of 19.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.74% for CCEP’s stock, with a 24.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $61.15 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCEP reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CCEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

CCEP Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.57. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 20.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.