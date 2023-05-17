CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has gone down by -0.05% for the week, with a -2.43% drop in the past month and a -48.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.78% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for CNEY’s stock, with a -82.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNEY is 26.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume for CNEY on May 17, 2023 was 898.71K shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.52 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a -0.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNEY Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares sank -4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2077. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -73.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.