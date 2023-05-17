Cerus Corporation (CERS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cerus Corporation (CERS) by analysts is $7.63, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for CERS is 171.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CERS was 1.44M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CERS) stock’s latest price update

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)’s stock price has soared by 1.08 in relation to previous closing price of 1.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CERS’s Market Performance

Cerus Corporation (CERS) has seen a -12.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.10% decline in the past month and a -35.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for CERS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.69% for CERS’s stock, with a -46.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERS

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERS reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for CERS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CERS, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

CERS Trading at -28.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -30.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS fell by -12.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2420. In addition, Cerus Corporation saw -48.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Greenman William Mariner, who sale 60,480 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Mar 13. After this action, Greenman William Mariner now owns 2,616,411 shares of Cerus Corporation, valued at $169,344 using the latest closing price.

Jayaraman Vivek K, the Chief Operating Officer of Cerus Corporation, sale 25,356 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Jayaraman Vivek K is holding 641,861 shares at $70,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.24 for the present operating margin

+52.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corporation stands at -26.40. The total capital return value is set at -36.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.93. Equity return is now at value -67.00, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corporation (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 129.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.34. Total debt to assets is 40.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.