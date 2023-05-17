Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS)’s stock price has dropped by -8.42 in relation to previous closing price of 50.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) Right Now?

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 111.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) by analysts is $62.50, which is $16.62 above the current market price. The public float for CRS is 47.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CRS was 420.10K shares.

CRS’s Market Performance

CRS stock saw a decrease of -10.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.19% for CRS’s stock, with a 11.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $45 based on the research report published on September 12th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRS reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for CRS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to CRS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

CRS Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS fell by -10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.88. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corporation saw 24.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from SOCCI ELIZABETH A, who sale 5,722 shares at the price of $50.56 back on Feb 14. After this action, SOCCI ELIZABETH A now owns 11,755 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation, valued at $289,322 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.90 for the present operating margin

+7.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corporation stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -2.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.88. Total debt to assets is 25.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.