Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Canaan Inc. (CAN) has gone up by 3.64% for the week, with a -11.72% drop in the past month and a -10.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.45% for CAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for CAN’s stock, with a -13.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is 6.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAN is 3.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAN is 31.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.53% of that float. On May 17, 2023, CAN’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) has increased by 2.81 when compared to last closing price of 2.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAN reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

CAN Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -12.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw 24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canaan Inc. (CAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.