Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS)'s stock price has plunge by 0.07% in relation to previous closing price of 202.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by analysts is $226.25, which is $24.65 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 270.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.78M shares.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS’s stock has seen a -0.77% decrease for the week, with a -5.02% drop in the past month and a 1.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.38% for CDNS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $200 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CDNS, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

CDNS Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.84. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 26.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from Nisewaner Karna, who sale 100 shares at the price of $209.10 back on May 01. After this action, Nisewaner Karna now owns 22,194 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $20,910 using the latest closing price.

TAN LIP BU, the Executive Chair of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $209.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that TAN LIP BU is holding 808,040 shares at $6,294,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.