Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BXP is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BXP is $63.13, which is $17.0 above the current price. The public float for BXP is 156.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXP on May 17, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

BXP) stock’s latest price update

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.17 compared to its previous closing price of 49.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/09/21 that 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

BXP’s Market Performance

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has experienced a -7.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.32% drop in the past month, and a -34.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for BXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.35% for BXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXP reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for BXP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BXP, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BXP Trading at -11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.07. In addition, Boston Properties Inc. saw -30.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from LUSTIG MATTHEW J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $52.92 back on Mar 15. After this action, LUSTIG MATTHEW J now owns 10,000 shares of Boston Properties Inc., valued at $529,200 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties Inc., sale 22,472 shares at $89.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $2,021,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.03 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Properties Inc. stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24.

Based on Boston Properties Inc. (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 239.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.53. Total debt to assets is 60.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.