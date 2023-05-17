Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM): A Technical Analysis

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) is $19.20, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for BSM is 159.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSM on May 17, 2023 was 555.27K shares.

BSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) has increased by 8.00 when compared to last closing price of 14.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BSM’s Market Performance

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has seen a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.93% decline in the past month and a 0.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for BSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for BSM’s stock, with a -2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSM

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSM, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

BSM Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSM fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.89. In addition, Black Stone Minerals L.P. saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSM starting from Carter Thomas L Jr, who purchase 31,800 shares at the price of $15.53 back on May 05. After this action, Carter Thomas L Jr now owns 2,652,791 shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P., valued at $494,007 using the latest closing price.

Putman Luke Stevens, the SVP, GC, and Secretary of Black Stone Minerals L.P., sale 100,000 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Putman Luke Stevens is holding 486,421 shares at $1,505,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+76.91 for the present operating margin

+83.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Stone Minerals L.P. stands at +60.75. The total capital return value is set at 50.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.17. Equity return is now at value 69.80, with 46.90 for asset returns.

Based on Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.82. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.