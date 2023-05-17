Beam Global (BEEM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BEEM is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BEEM is $25.86, which is $15.45 above the current price. The public float for BEEM is 8.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEEM on May 17, 2023 was 132.90K shares.

BEEM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM)’s stock price has soared by 5.18 in relation to previous closing price of 10.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BEEM’s Market Performance

Beam Global (BEEM) has experienced a 6.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.64% drop in the past month, and a -37.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for BEEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.89% for BEEM’s stock, with a -28.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEEM

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEEM reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for BEEM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BEEM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

BEEM Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Beam Global saw -39.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who sale 4,980 shares at the price of $16.56 back on Feb 24. After this action, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now owns 102,949 shares of Beam Global, valued at $82,454 using the latest closing price.

Townsend Battery Partners, LLC, the 10% Owner of Beam Global, sale 10,176 shares at $16.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Townsend Battery Partners, LLC is holding 1,005,000 shares at $166,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.64 for the present operating margin

-7.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -89.48. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -45.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beam Global (BEEM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.