Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 307.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOLD is 0.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is $22.84, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On May 17, 2023, GOLD’s average trading volume was 17.77M shares.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 18.76, however, the company has experienced a -6.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GOLD’s Market Performance

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has experienced a -6.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month, and a 7.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.81% for GOLD’s stock, with a 8.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

GOLD Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.37. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw 7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.36. Total debt to assets is 10.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.