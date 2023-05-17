Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has decreased by -3.14 when compared to last closing price of 14.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is $19.89, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for ASB is 146.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on May 17, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

The stock of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has seen a -3.14% decrease in the past week, with a -21.39% drop in the past month, and a -39.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for ASB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.27% for ASB’s stock, with a -31.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASB, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

ASB Trading at -19.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from GERKEN R JAY, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $16.07 back on May 02. After this action, GERKEN R JAY now owns 42,036 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $48,207 using the latest closing price.

Haddad Michael J, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, purchase 5,750 shares at $17.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Haddad Michael J is holding 5,750 shares at $99,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.