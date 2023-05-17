Assessing the Risk and Potential of Celanese Corporation’s (CE) Stock

The stock of Celanese Corporation (CE) has gone down by -1.65% for the week, with a -7.04% drop in the past month and a -15.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for CE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.20% for CE’s stock, with a -4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is above average at 7.52x. The 36-month beta value for CE is also noteworthy at 1.30.

The public float for CE is 108.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume of CE on May 17, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

CE) stock’s latest price update

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.28 in relation to its previous close of 105.22. However, the company has experienced a -1.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $120 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CE, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

CE Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.74. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Murray Mark Christopher, who purchase 1,008 shares at the price of $101.69 back on May 12. After this action, Murray Mark Christopher now owns 11,597 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $102,503 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corporation, purchase 1,200 shares at $117.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 10,589 shares at $140,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Celanese Corporation (CE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.