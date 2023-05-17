Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is above average at 28.32x. The 36-month beta value for ANET is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ANET is $172.23, which is $30.53 above than the current price. The public float for ANET is 234.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume of ANET on May 17, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ANET) stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.33 in relation to its previous close of 137.98. However, the company has experienced a -1.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Arista Stock Is Rising. Profits Topped Estimates.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has experienced a -1.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.69% drop in the past month, and a -3.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for ANET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.69% for ANET stock, with a simple moving average of 3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANET reach a price target of $164, previously predicting the price at $126. The rating they have provided for ANET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ANET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ANET Trading at -12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.16. In addition, Arista Networks Inc. saw 12.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Duda Kenneth, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $140.63 back on May 10. After this action, Duda Kenneth now owns 230,100 shares of Arista Networks Inc., valued at $492,205 using the latest closing price.

Battles Kelly Bodnar, the Director of Arista Networks Inc., sale 400 shares at $134.74 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Battles Kelly Bodnar is holding 2,144 shares at $53,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc. stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.