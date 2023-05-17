Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s (AMBP) Stock: A -5.75% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, AMBP stock has gone down by -6.43%, with a monthly decline of -3.06% and a quarterly plunge of -37.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.75% for AMBP’s stock, with a -28.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) is above average at 12.97x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is $5.16, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for AMBP is 148.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMBP on May 17, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

AMBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has decreased by -2.79 when compared to last closing price of 3.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBP reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5.60. The rating they have provided for AMBP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AMBP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

AMBP Trading at -9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -27.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.