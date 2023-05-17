Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.88 in relation to its previous close of 8.40. However, the company has experienced a 5.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is above average at 12.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is $10.62, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for ARCO is 129.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARCO on May 17, 2023 was 776.31K shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO’s stock has seen a 5.49% increase for the week, with a 11.46% rise in the past month and a 6.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.48% for ARCO’s stock, with a 16.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ARCO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

ARCO Trading at 15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +14.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 55.20, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 491.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.09. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 456.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.