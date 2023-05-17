Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 8.42. However, the company has seen a -2.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) is above average at 23.26x. The 36-month beta value for AIV is also noteworthy at 1.20.

The public float for AIV is 138.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume of AIV on May 17, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has seen a -2.47% decrease in the past week, with a 6.70% rise in the past month, and a 7.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for AIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for AIV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

AIV Trading at 8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 16.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Leupp Jay P, who purchase 2,145 shares at the price of $6.31 back on May 31. After this action, Leupp Jay P now owns 2,145 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $13,545 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.