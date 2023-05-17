Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has decreased by -2.24 when compared to last closing price of 61.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/23/23 that Bud Light Brewer Puts Two Executives on Leave After Uproar Over Transgender Influencer

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is $69.88, which is $8.99 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 609.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BUD on May 17, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD stock saw a decrease of -6.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.06% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.17% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.18% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of 5.25% for the last 200 days.

BUD Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.08. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.