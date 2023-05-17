Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)

The 36-month beta value for XRX is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XRX is $14.00, which is -$0.6 below than the current price. The public float for XRX is 145.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.94% of that float. The average trading volume of XRX on May 17, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

XRX) stock’s latest price update

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.22 in comparison to its previous close of 14.42, however, the company has experienced a -4.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Xerox CEO Cites Supply Chain and Product Mix Issues in Sharp Outlook Cut

XRX’s Market Performance

XRX’s stock has fallen by -4.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.41% and a quarterly drop of -16.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for Xerox Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for XRX’s stock, with a -10.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for XRX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to XRX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

XRX Trading at -5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw -3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Gueden Jacques-Edouard, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.61 back on Apr 26. After this action, Gueden Jacques-Edouard now owns 28,125 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $156,100 using the latest closing price.

Palau Hernandez Margarita, the Director of Xerox Holdings Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $15.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Palau Hernandez Margarita is holding 15,500 shares at $155,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.