Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of UGI Corporation (UGI)

The 36-month beta value for UGI is also noteworthy at 1.11.

The public float for UGI is 208.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of UGI on May 17, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

UGI) stock’s latest price update

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.54 in comparison to its previous close of 28.27, however, the company has experienced a -7.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI Corporation (UGI) has experienced a -7.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.84% drop in the past month, and a -30.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for UGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.16% for UGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $38 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UGI reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for UGI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to UGI, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

UGI Trading at -19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -21.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.78. In addition, UGI Corporation saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from HERMANCE FRANK S, who sale 12,750 shares at the price of $38.84 back on Dec 01. After this action, HERMANCE FRANK S now owns 465,000 shares of UGI Corporation, valued at $495,210 using the latest closing price.

Gaudiosi Monica M, the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of UGI Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Gaudiosi Monica M is holding 61,109 shares at $2,648,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, UGI Corporation (UGI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.