Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is above average at 16.12x. The 36-month beta value for SLB is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLB is $65.23, which is $20.9 above than the current price. The public float for SLB is 1.42B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of SLB on May 17, 2023 was 9.68M shares.

SLB) stock’s latest price update

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 43.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/21/23 that SLB Sees ‘Solid’ Outlook and Beat Earnings Expectations. But the Stock Is Down.

SLB’s Market Performance

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has seen a -5.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.53% decline in the past month and a -22.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for SLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.92% for SLB’s stock, with a -9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SLB, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

SLB Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.83. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw -18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $49.56 back on Apr 24. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 213,515 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $309,750 using the latest closing price.

Biguet Stephane, the EVP & CFO of Schlumberger Limited, sale 6,250 shares at $44.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Biguet Stephane is holding 219,765 shares at $279,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.