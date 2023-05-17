Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is above average at 16.17x. The 36-month beta value for NMR is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NMR is $3.87, which is $0.17 above than the current price. The public float for NMR is 2.81B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of NMR on May 17, 2023 was 883.42K shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.91 in relation to previous closing price of 3.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMR’s Market Performance

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has seen a 1.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.77% decline in the past month and a -12.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for NMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for NMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

NMR Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw -4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of Nomura Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 327,499 shares at $39,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.01 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +3.73. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.