Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is above average at 82.92x. The 36-month beta value for CSGP is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSGP is $85.15, which is $9.28 above than the current price. The public float for CSGP is 402.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume of CSGP on May 17, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

CSGP) stock’s latest price update

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.14 in relation to previous closing price of 75.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that CoStar CEO Says Firm Not Buying Move Business From News Corp

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP’s stock has risen by 2.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.87% and a quarterly drop of -1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for CoStar Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.44% for CSGP’s stock, with a 1.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CSGP, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

CSGP Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.65. In addition, CoStar Group Inc. saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from FLORANCE ANDREW C, who sale 360,530 shares at the price of $76.77 back on Apr 28. After this action, FLORANCE ANDREW C now owns 974,309 shares of CoStar Group Inc., valued at $27,677,888 using the latest closing price.

Hill John W, the Director of CoStar Group Inc., sale 2,300 shares at $68.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Hill John W is holding 18,434 shares at $157,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoStar Group Inc. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

In summary, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.