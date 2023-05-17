An In-Depth Look at Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) Stock Performance

The stock of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has gone down by -4.20% for the week, with a -17.37% drop in the past month and a -19.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for LDOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.47% for LDOS stock, with a simple moving average of -20.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LDOS is $104.57, which is $26.66 above the current price. The public float for LDOS is 135.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LDOS on May 17, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

LDOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has decreased by -1.79 when compared to last closing price of 78.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $95 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LDOS, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

LDOS Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.11. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from May Gary Stephen, who sale 2,618 shares at the price of $78.71 back on May 11. After this action, May Gary Stephen now owns 11,352 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $206,061 using the latest closing price.

Dahlberg Gregory R, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc., purchase 125 shares at $80.76 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Dahlberg Gregory R is holding 13,833 shares at $10,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.