An In-Depth Look at Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) Stock Performance

In the past week, BRO stock has gone up by 0.21%, with a monthly gain of 9.86% and a quarterly surge of 14.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Brown & Brown Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for BRO’s stock, with a 9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is above average at 27.15x. The 36-month beta value for BRO is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRO is $68.70, which is $2.99 above than the current price. The public float for BRO is 235.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of BRO on May 17, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 65.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRO reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for BRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRO, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

BRO Trading at 10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.13. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from PROCTOR H PALMER JR, who sale 448 shares at the price of $65.68 back on May 01. After this action, PROCTOR H PALMER JR now owns 0 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $29,425 using the latest closing price.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., sale 1 shares at $65.66 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that PROCTOR H PALMER JR is holding 41,098 shares at $66 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

+94.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 29.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.