Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMLX is $49.67, which is $22.82 above than the current price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.76% of that float. The average trading volume of AMLX on May 17, 2023 was 930.42K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AMLX) stock’s latest price update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.41 compared to its previous closing price of 28.14. However, the company has seen a -9.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Amylyx Prices Newly Approved ALS Drug at $12,500 a Month

AMLX’s Market Performance

AMLX’s stock has fallen by -9.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.90% and a quarterly drop of -22.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.88% for AMLX’s stock, with a -15.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AMLX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

AMLX Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.01. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Yeramian Patrick D, who sale 49,579 shares at the price of $30.54 back on Apr 17. After this action, Yeramian Patrick D now owns 208,417 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,513,942 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 29,048 shares at $30.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 6,997,302 shares at $884,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -49.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.