Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE)’s stock price has increased by 15.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a 39.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPE on May 17, 2023 was 342.97K shares.

AMPE’s Market Performance

AMPE stock saw an increase of 39.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.18% and a quarterly increase of 1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.39% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.57% for AMPE’s stock, with a -47.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPE Trading at 24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.91%, as shares surge +18.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +39.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2231. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 30.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 44,026 shares at the price of $0.25 back on May 15. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 67,466 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $10,857 using the latest closing price.

Stevens David R, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Stevens David R is holding 103,971 shares at $9,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.