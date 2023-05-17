America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is above average at 15.80x. The 36-month beta value for AMX is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMX is $401.11, which is -$1.8 below than the current price. The public float for AMX is 3.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of AMX on May 17, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AMX) stock’s latest price update

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX)’s stock price has surge by 0.66relation to previous closing price of 22.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX’s stock has risen by 9.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.42% and a quarterly rise of 14.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.87% for AMX stock, with a simple moving average of 19.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $27 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to AMX, setting the target price at $21.50 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

AMX Trading at 8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.55. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +9.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.40.

Based on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.30. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.