Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (AMAM) Stock: A 23.26% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has seen a 14.48% increase in the past week, with a 23.30% gain in the past month, and a 750.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.13% for AMAM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.26% for AMAM’s stock, with a 252.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is $9.00, which is -$5.1 below the current market price. The public float for AMAM is 5.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAM on May 17, 2023 was 4.65M shares.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.77 compared to its previous closing price of 12.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAM reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AMAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

AMAM Trading at 35.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +19.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +389.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.15. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 499.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who purchase 886,634 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Apr 20. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 67,313,085 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $10,285,220 using the latest closing price.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., purchase 951,909 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Cormorant Asset Management, LP is holding 66,426,451 shares at $10,612,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.