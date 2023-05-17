Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is 39.44x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for ALGM is 87.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% of that float. On May 17, 2023, ALGM’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.55 in comparison to its previous close of 37.93, however, the company has experienced a 3.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALGM’s Market Performance

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has experienced a 3.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.04% drop in the past month, and a -14.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for ALGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.40% for ALGM’s stock, with a 16.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -13.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.37. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 27.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.