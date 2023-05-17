Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock Showcases 4.73% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen a 0.32% increase in the past week, with a 5.37% gain in the past month, and a 12.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for ALKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.73% for ALKS’s stock, with a 19.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALKS is 0.60.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Alkermes plc (ALKS) is $34.90, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for ALKS is 161.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% of that float. On May 17, 2023, ALKS’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

ALKS) stock’s latest price update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS)’s stock price has soared by 0.06 in relation to previous closing price of 31.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKS reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ALKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALKS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ALKS Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.71. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from Wysenski Nancy, who sale 41,250 shares at the price of $31.24 back on May 09. After this action, Wysenski Nancy now owns 15,829 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $1,288,786 using the latest closing price.

Daglio David Angelo Jr., the Director of Alkermes plc, purchase 35,000 shares at $23.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Daglio David Angelo Jr. is holding 80,000 shares at $815,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alkermes plc (ALKS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.