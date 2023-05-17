Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has gone up by 10.13% for the week, with a 4.75% rise in the past month and a -1.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.79% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.00% for AKAM’s stock, with a 2.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKAM is $92.93, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 149.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.42% of that float. The average trading volume for AKAM on May 17, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.11 in comparison to its previous close of 85.92, however, the company has experienced a 10.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Akamai Stock Rises on Strong Results As Security And Cloud Units Grow

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AKAM, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.39. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 293 shares at the price of $85.51 back on May 16. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 85,655 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,054 using the latest closing price.

Joseph Paul C, the EVP – Global Sales of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $85.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Joseph Paul C is holding 32,065 shares at $128,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.