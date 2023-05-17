Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS)’s stock price has plunge by -11.57relation to previous closing price of 77.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) is above average at 188.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) is $93.75, which is $28.71 above the current market price. The public float for AGYS is 23.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGYS on May 17, 2023 was 135.13K shares.

AGYS’s Market Performance

AGYS stock saw a decrease of -12.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Agilysys Inc. (AGYS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.84% for AGYS’s stock, with a 0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGYS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AGYS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGYS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $105 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGYS reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for AGYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AGYS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

AGYS Trading at -14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGYS fell by -13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.19. In addition, Agilysys Inc. saw -13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGYS starting from MUTCH JOHN, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $84.61 back on Mar 06. After this action, MUTCH JOHN now owns 35,923 shares of Agilysys Inc., valued at $84,610 using the latest closing price.

Badger Kyle C, the SVP, GC and Secretary of Agilysys Inc., sale 6,800 shares at $83.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Badger Kyle C is holding 110,218 shares at $565,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.46 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilysys Inc. stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Agilysys Inc. (AGYS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.46. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.