Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has gone down by -3.35% for the week, with a -2.12% drop in the past month and a -5.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for AFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.06% for AFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The public float for AFL is 563.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on May 17, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has dropped by -1.41 compared to previous close of 66.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AFL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

AFL Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.13. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from BEAVER STEVEN KENT, who sale 13,118 shares at the price of $66.33 back on May 12. After this action, BEAVER STEVEN KENT now owns 20,793 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $870,119 using the latest closing price.

HOWARD JUNE P, the Sr. Vice President of Aflac Incorporated, sale 8,230 shares at $67.57 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that HOWARD JUNE P is holding 119,402 shares at $556,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.