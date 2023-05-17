Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMD is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMD is $102.01, which is -$1.14 below the current price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on May 17, 2023 was 63.29M shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 101.48. However, the company has seen a 5.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 23 hours ago that Nasdaq Led By AMD, Alphabet, and Amazon.com

AMD’s Market Performance

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has experienced a 5.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.86% rise in the past month, and a 20.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for AMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.41% for AMD’s stock, with a 29.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $100 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $98. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AMD, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.52. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 57.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Papermaster Mark D, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $85.14 back on May 05. After this action, Papermaster Mark D now owns 1,516,945 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $2,554,200 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the EVP & CSO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $94.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 95,942 shares at $1,185,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.