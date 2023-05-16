Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has gone up by 11.94% for the week, with a 14.57% rise in the past month and a -9.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.91% for ZS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.50% for ZS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is $150.87, which is $36.25 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 86.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on May 16, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

ZS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has jumped by 5.67 compared to previous close of 114.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/08/23 that Zscaler Stock Shoots Up on Boost to Revenue Outlook

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $135 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZS, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.20. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from CANESSA REMO, who sale 6,229 shares at the price of $106.79 back on Mar 16. After this action, CANESSA REMO now owns 295,863 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $665,211 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 5,638 shares at $106.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 291,182 shares at $602,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -62.90, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 36.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.