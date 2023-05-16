ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, ZIM stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -18.52% and a quarterly plunge of -15.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for ZIM’s stock, with a -30.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is 0.46x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is $19.97, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for ZIM is 80.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.73% of that float. On May 16, 2023, ZIM’s average trading volume was 4.85M shares.

ZIM) stock’s latest price update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)’s stock price has soared by 3.16 in relation to previous closing price of 17.10.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20.80 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $30.40, previously predicting the price at $17.60. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to ZIM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

ZIM Trading at -13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.88. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value 87.20, with 39.00 for asset returns.

Based on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.