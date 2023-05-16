Zenvia Inc.’s (ZENV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ZENV stock has gone down by -5.71%, with a monthly decline of -18.14% and a quarterly plunge of -42.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.13% for Zenvia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.64% for ZENV’s stock, with a -47.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZENV is $7.82, which is $0.81 above the current price. The public float for ZENV is 10.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZENV on May 16, 2023 was 65.59K shares.

ZENV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) has dropped by -1.99 compared to previous close of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for ZENV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZENV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $1.80 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2022.

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZENV reach a price target of $24.80. The rating they have provided for ZENV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ZENV, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ZENV Trading at -18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.96%, as shares sank -24.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENV fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8121. In addition, Zenvia Inc. saw -35.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.59 for the present operating margin

+38.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zenvia Inc. stands at -32.12. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.