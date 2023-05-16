WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) by analysts is $10.33, which is $8.72 above the current market price. The public float for WISA is 3.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. On May 16, 2023, the average trading volume of WISA was 1.19M shares.

WISA) stock’s latest price update

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.90relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 35.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WISA’s Market Performance

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has seen a 35.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.97% gain in the past month and a -71.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.10% for WISA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.54% for WISA’s stock, with a -94.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at -21.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.10%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA rose by +35.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2550. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc. saw -85.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 8,335 shares at the price of $0.11 back on Dec 16. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 574,189 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc., valued at $884 using the latest closing price.

Oliva George, the Chief Financial Officer of WiSA Technologies Inc., sale 3,390 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Oliva George is holding 261,651 shares at $359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.23 for the present operating margin

+11.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for WiSA Technologies Inc. stands at -479.97. The total capital return value is set at -239.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.53. Equity return is now at value -251.10, with -123.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.