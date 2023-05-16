What Recent Market Trends Mean for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s (PHIO) Stock

In the past week, PHIO stock has gone down by -1.21%, with a monthly decline of -32.89% and a quarterly plunge of -21.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.43% for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.97% for PHIO stock, with a simple moving average of -33.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHIO is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is $72.00, which is $67.92 above the current market price. The public float for PHIO is 1.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On May 16, 2023, PHIO’s average trading volume was 120.05K shares.

PHIO) stock’s latest price update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 21.07 in relation to its previous close of 3.37. However, the company has experienced a -1.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2020.

PHIO Trading at -17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Bitterman Robert J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Dec 14. After this action, Bitterman Robert J now owns 74,541 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., valued at $780 using the latest closing price.

Bitterman Robert J, the Interim Executive Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bitterman Robert J is holding 72,541 shares at $780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

Equity return is now at value -80.20, with -68.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.