Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is above average at 3.51x. The 36-month beta value for WAL is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WAL is $57.77, which is $26.28 above than the current price. The public float for WAL is 105.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.88% of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on May 16, 2023 was 10.55M shares.

WAL) stock’s latest price update

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL)'s stock price has plunge by 11.98relation to previous closing price of 27.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL’s stock has risen by 12.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.84% and a quarterly drop of -59.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.01% for Western Alliance Bancorporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of -50.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAL reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for WAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

WAL Trading at -16.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.64. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw -48.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Mar 13. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $63,830 using the latest closing price.

Bruckner Tim R, the CBO for Regional Banking of Western Alliance Bancorporation, sale 1,750 shares at $73.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bruckner Tim R is holding 20,244 shares at $128,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.