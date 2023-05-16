VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock Records -18.95% Quarterly Movement

The stock of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen a -24.26% decrease in the past week, with a 15.21% gain in the past month, and a -18.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.47% for VVPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.83% for VVPR’s stock, with a -22.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is $5.00, The public float for VVPR is 11.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VVPR on May 16, 2023 was 274.58K shares.

VVPR) stock’s latest price update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -24.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VVPR Trading at 8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.85%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR fell by -24.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4080. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 87.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.43 for the present operating margin

-6.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -93.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.81. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 41.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.