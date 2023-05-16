Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for UPWK is at 1.53.

The average price suggested by analysts for UPWK is $11.64, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 120.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.48% of that float. The average trading volume for UPWK on May 16, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) has jumped by 0.63 compared to previous close of 8.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UPWK’s Market Performance

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has experienced a 0.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.07% drop in the past month, and a -38.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for UPWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.70% for UPWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UPWK, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at -20.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -22.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw -22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 214 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Apr 18. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 14,036 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $2,240 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc., sale 30,378 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 964,430 shares at $308,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.